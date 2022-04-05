Third Covid Shot Gives Four Months of Protection Against Omicron, Study Says

(Bloomberg) -- Three Covid-19 vaccinations offer protection against severe symptoms even after four months, according to a study from Denmark, one of the countries first hit by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

More than 121 days after being administered, third doses of vaccine still offered as much as 77.3% protection against symptoms that require hospitalization, the study found.

Denmark estimates that about 70% of its adult population contracted omicron from November to March. The Nordic country ended all virus restrictions on Feb. 1 because a high vaccination rate prevented omicron from overburdening its hospitals.

The study, published by Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut for infectious diseases, isn’t yet peer-reviewed. It also showed that the third dose offered as much as 90.2% protection against hospitalization immediately after it was taken and that three shots reduces the risk of getting omicron by almost 50%.

Well over two-thirds of the shots administered in Denmark were from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech, with vaccinations from Moderna Inc. mostly making up the remainder, according to the institute.

Exhaustive record keeping by the Danish healthcare system meant researchers were able to compare near-complete data on vaccinations, hospitalizations and pre-existing conditions with highly detailed Covid testing records.

