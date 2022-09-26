Third Dolphin Dies This Year at MGM Las Vegas Resort

(Bloomberg) -- The Mirage Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat, located at MGM Resorts International Mirage Las Vegas, reported its third dolphin death this year.

K2, an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin, succumbed Saturday after receiving treatment for a respiratory illness, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported and the dolphin habitat is temporarily closed for an investigation.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin named Maverick died of a lung infection, the newspaper said, while another called Bella, age 13, died in April after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis.

A dolphin’s life expectancy is 28-29 years, according to the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, the Review-Journal said.

