(Bloomberg) -- A third Dutch deputy prime minister resigned on Friday, capping a week of upheaval that saw nation’s top politicians follow premier Mark Rutte in stepping down after the collapse of the ruling coalition government.

Deputy Prime Minister and ChristenUnie party member Carola Schouten said she would exit politics after twelve “intense” years. Schouten’s departure means that all the Netherlands’ deputy prime minsters have now resigned, following Rutte’s decision to leave amid infighting over immigration policy.

Her departure follows that of Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, who also held the title of Deputy Prime Minister and whose progressive Democrats 66 (D66) party forms part of the ruling coalition. A third deputy premier, Wopke Hoestra, said this week he no longer wants to lead the Christian Democrats, also in the four-party group.

The Netherlands has multiple deputy prime ministers, reflecting the multi-party coalition government. The ministers will leave their roles after a new government is formed following parliament elections, to be held November 22.

The departure of Rutte and the ministers leaves a vacuum in Dutch politics. Three of the four biggest parties in the previous parliamentary elections - Rutte’s VVD, the progressive D66 and the Christian Democrats - are in search of a new leader while other parties are trying to fill the gap.

The farmers citizens movement, BBB, claimed a surprise victory in the March upper house elections, making them the biggest player in the Dutch senate. The party generally places at the right of the Dutch political landscape.

On the left, an anticipated merger of the Labor party and the Green Left party could pose another force to be reckoned with, and both are hoping to attract left-leaning voters from other parties.

Rutte’s VVD party has already nominated Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius as candidate leader. Climate Minister Rob Jetten is bidding to replace Kaag as the leader of the D66.

