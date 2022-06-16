(Bloomberg) -- A third of Sudan’s population is facing hunger as climate shocks and the fallout from the war in Ukraine compound economic and political crises, the World Food Programme said.

The situation will worsen between now and September, potentially leaving 40% of the country’s roughly 44 million people categorized as “food insecure,” the WFP said Thursday, citing a new assessment.

“We must act now to avoid increasing hunger levels and to save the lives of those already affected,” according to the organization’s country director in Sudan, Eddie Rowe.

Sudan, where the military ousted the civilian members of a power-sharing government in October, is mired in economic turmoil after Western donors suspended crucial aid. Local conflict, droughts and flooding, poor harvests and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up food and fuel prices, have all contributed to the rise in hunger, the WFP said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.