(Bloomberg) -- Thirty people have been shot between Odessa and Midland, Texas, amid an active shooter situation, CBS‘s David Begnaud reports, citing police.

“A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” the Odessa police department said on Facebook. The subject hijacked a U.S. mail carrier.

Midland Police said in a Facebook post the two shooters are in two separate vehicles.

To contact the reporter on this story: Maria Jose Valero in New York at mvalero3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Clementine Fletcher at cfletcher5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.