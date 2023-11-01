(Bloomberg) -- There are family businesses and then there are family empires. Michael Andretti has ambitions for the latter, and his eponymous racing concern is on the verge of getting its crown jewel—a Formula 1 team.

In partnership with General Motors’ Cadillac brand, Andretti Autosport has won approval from the FIA, F1’s governing body, to join the grid maybe as soon as 2025. But he’s not there yet: On this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Power Players, we uncover the obstacles standing between Andretti and F1—and how winning that race may help him fully emerge from the shadow of his racing-icon dad.

Andretti’s team is still awaiting approval from the commercial side of F1, overseen by owner Liberty Media. The big question is will a new team add enough sponsorship and ticket revenue to convince the 10 existing teams that giving up a share of annual profits now will pay off later.

“They think that we’re a bunch of hillbillies over here and we don’t know what we’re doing,” Andretti says of the other teams. “We have a lot of experience in racing...we might come at it from a different angle than everybody else, and it might work.”

Walking around the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway complex is a reminder of just how well-known Michael Andretti is. His father, IndyCar champion Mario Andretti, was the last American to win the F1 championship, way back in 1978. Michael competed briefly in F1 in the early 1990s, but found more success stateside as a driver. Now he’s made an even bigger mark as an owner whose teams span everything from IndyCar to all-electric Formula E and Extreme E circuits.

Andretti knows his stuff and hasn’t been afraid to flex his knowledge—and give frank opinions—along the multiyear journey back to the F1 grid. Listening to his takes, it’s easy to imagine him sliding into the cast on an upcoming season of Drive to Survive, the Netflix series that’s helped spark F1’s rise in America.

The problem he faces is that some of Andretti’s would-be co-stars aren’t exactly thrilled about his ambitions. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull chief Christian Horner agree on very little, but they’re united in their skepticism about adding another team and diluting the economics for the existing teams.

Andretti’s argument is that an American-based team tied to the most famous name in American motorsports would grow the pie for everyone, especially as F1 fever builds across the US. The circuit will hold three races in America this year, culminating in the Nov. 18 race in Las Vegas—a street course that includes the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

There’s a case that an All-American team flying through Vegas would cement the circuit’s place in the crowded US sports firmament. And give Michael Andretti a little redemption, to boot.

For previous episodes of the Bloomberg Originals series Power Players, click here.To see more Bloomberg Originals video documentaries, click here.To subscribe to the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel, click here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.