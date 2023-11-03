In an increasingly challenging economic environment, a Canadian company is pushing ahead with plans to expand retail operations.

Bushbalm, a niche women’s skincare company headquartered in Ottawa, broke into the U.S. retail market this year. Now, it is keen to expand into Canadian stores in a big way, with plans to sell products in the country’s major retail chains, CEO David Gaylord told BNNBloomberg.ca.

“The goal for us next is to go into mass pharmacy here in Canada,” Gaylord said in a recent interview.

COMPANY ORIGINS

Bushbalm’s natural skincare and shaving products target concerns that have “seemingly been ignored by the beauty industry” like ingrown hairs, razor burn and dark spots, the company says. Their products include the Hydrogel Vajacial Mask and Ingrown Hair Exfoliating Scrub.

The company was launched as an e-commerce venture seven years ago by Shopify veterans Gaylord and Tim Burns, along with Burns’ wife Melodie Burns. Since then, Bushbalm has been named Ottawa’s fastest growing company for the past two years.

RETAIL EXPANSION

Bushbalm sees its future in brick and mortar retail, Gaylord said, with an ambitious target of becoming a $250 million enterprise.

Gaylord said the company is currently profitable, with around $20 million in annual revenues – and a recent expansion into retail has contributed to the company’s growth.

Bushbalm debuted its products at American beauty retailer Ulta Beauty’s stores in March and it now has a presence in more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty locations across the U.S. and on the chain’s online store.

Muffy Clince, a senior director of merchandising at Ulta, said the company is “thrilled” to carry Bushbalm products, noting that shoppers are seeking new hair removal products as “conversations around down-there care continue to become more common and less taboo.”

Gaylord said sales at Ulta so far have beaten forecasts by 15 per cent.

“We’ve actually outperformed significantly in-store, which has been a surprise to most. Most of our beat on the forecast came from our in-store performance,” he said.

In Canada, Bushbalm is currently available at Indigo and Whole Foods stores, and at a handful of The Bay and Holt Renfrew locations.

The real prize for Bushbalm would be to land on the shelves of major Canadian retail chains, according to Gaylord. He hopes to achieve that goal by the middle of next year.

“We’re talking to almost all of the mass retailers in Canada right now, like Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart. We’ve had conversations with Loblaws,” he said.

E-commerce still accounts for over half of Bashbalm’s sales. Apart from retail stores, its products are also available at approximately 2,500 waxing salons in the U.S. and Canada, including The Ten Spot locations across Canada.

“We want to get to 10,000 waxing salons in the next two years,” Gaylord said.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Gaylord said his company is considering seed or early-stage Series A funding next year to expand its retail footprint.

“We’re still in talks with quite a few venture capital firms about what a round would look like and it feels like we do have leverage in a market where a lot of companies aren’t profitable,” he said.

While Bushbalm relies heavily on digital and social media for its marketing, Gaylord said connected TV platforms like Roku could help greatly in creating brand awareness during a retail push.

Right now, most of Bushbalm’s advertising dollars go to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and increasingly, TikTok. But Gaylord noted that the company’s CPMs, or cost per thousand impressions, have doubled over the past two years.

“It’s gone probably from $10 two years ago to maybe $20 to $25 dollars now,” Gaylord said. “The cost of paid ads has increased for most businesses, so we’re actually launching more products and physical goods as a way to get more excitement versus spending more on paid ads.”

TECH BACKGROUND, CANADA ADVANTAGE

The founders’ previous experience at Shopify has proved helpful.

“Staying on top of the tools at your disposal is critical to ensure you make the right choice in how you spend your marketing and business investments. Knowing which direction software will be changing is a unique skill, but when you are right, it’s very valuable,” Gaylord said.

And as Bushbalm chalks out its retail plans for Canada, Gaylord believes it has a big homegrown advantage.

“If you’re a Canadian company, Canada is very proud of local,” he said. “We actually had more retailers in Canada like Indigo, Whole Foods, they reached out to us personally versus us trying to get Ulta in the U.S.”

