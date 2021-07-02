This CEO says he offers $100k to truckers and he's struggling to find workers

The U.S. provides us with a new platform to grow: Mullen Group CEO

Calgary-based trucking and logistics firm Mullen Group Ltd. is about to embark on an expansion into the United States, but there could be a more pressing issue to address: finding workers on home soil.

“It’s very difficult to get drivers and workers right now,” said Mullen Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Murray Mullen in an interview Friday.

“The question is, are there enough people that want to enter the workforce? And I don’t know that there are enough who want a traditional job.”

Mullen chalks up at least some of the difficultly in finding labour to the advent of the gig economy, suggesting newer revenue streams like day trading and social-media influencing have pulled young workers away from traditional employment.

When pressed on what wages Mullen Group is offering, the CEO of the Okotoks, Alberta-based firm said the salary for long-haul truck drivers is approaching $100,000 a year. On the warehouse floor, workers are earning $22 to $25 an hour and heavy duty mechanics can make up to $40 an hour, according to Mullen.

There were a number of job listings for warehouse workers and truck drivers at Mullen Group as of Friday on job search site Indeed. However, compensation was not clearly outlined in any of the descriptions. Recruiting firm Glassdoor includes reviews from current employees that indicate salary ranges for truck drivers of up to $40 an hour and base pay of $51,132 per year for warehouse workers. Indeed indicates a truck driver in Canada who owns their vehicle can easily clear $100,000 per year.

The Canada Recovery Benefit, by comparison, offers $1,000 every two weeks for Canadians whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19.

"Pay is higher than ever before, but the fact is that right now the government is incentivizing them not to work." said Mullen.

On the company’s push into the U.S., Mullen said there’s only so much room to grow within the Canadian marketplace, while noting supply chain bottlenecks are likely to persist for some time.

“We’re plugged. We can barely handle any more business” Mullen said, pointing to the direct-to-consumer e-commerce boom witnessed throughout the pandemic. “Demand is as high as it’s ever been, and it’s going to be a while until that gets rectified.”

Mullen Group shares are up more than 77 per cent in the past 12 months.