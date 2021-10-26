(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s top crop traders says there’s no shortage of fertilizer -- if you’re willing to pay for it.

“It’s a matter of price, of course,” Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano told analysts Tuesday on an earnings call. “I would say at this point in time, it continues to be available for farmers only at higher price.”

Luciano added that it wasn’t yet clear whether U.S. farmers will switch to soybeans from more fertilizer-intensive corn. “Probably the numbers today are a little bit a toss-up for the farmer,” he said.

