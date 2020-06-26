(Bloomberg) -- India needs to maintain its push to build renewable energy projects in order to meet Prime Minister Modi's 2030 target of 450 gigawatts renewables capacity. This target creates new investment opportunities in building the power plants and the associated grid networks. It also brings momentum to the goal of capturing more value from the transition domestically, spelled out in the 'Make in India' strategy.

See the full research report here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.