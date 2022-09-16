11h ago
This Chart Shows the Pain UK Consumers Are Feeling From the Cost-of-Living Squeeze
(Bloomberg) -- This chart in the shape of a crocodile underscores the pain British consumers are feeling from the cost-of-living squeeze. The upper line shows the value of retail sales, which were 5.4% higher in August than a year earlier. The lower line indicates the volume of goods purchased, which declined by the same percentage. In other words, people are paying more to buy less.
