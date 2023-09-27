This Cryptocurrency Wants To Scan Your Eyeball: Big Take Podcast

Bloomberg’s Hannah Miller is back today to explain why Sam Altman’s Worldcoin is collecting iris scans in exchange for crypto tokens.

