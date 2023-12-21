(Bloomberg) -- A steady drumbeat of global banks are scaling back their expansion plans, rainmakers in Hong Kong have a lot more free time as deals evaporate, and a key China stock index is on track for a third year of losses.

Despite the gloom, one $10 billion broker with global ambitions is upbeat on business in the world’s second-largest economy. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. plans to turn around its business in China in as soon as two years, its chief executive officer said, striking a rare note of optimism.

“We are hoping to achieve profit at an early time, in the year after next, or later,” said Seiji Nakata, the head of Japan’s second largest brokerage, in an interview. “I think we can change the trend where losses expand.”

Wall Street firms have seen their business slow in China amid a sluggish economy and dearth of deals. Losses at Beijing-based Daiwa Securities (China) Co. widened to 61.9 million yuan ($8.7 million) in 2022 based on filings, its second year of business, while the company’s larger Japanese rival Nomura Holdings Inc. decided to overhaul its China business after losses there snowballed.

But while Daiwa’s majority-owned venture will likely lose money this year and next, the size of the deficit is shrinking, Nakata said. The company is beginning to land stock underwriting deals in addition to winning business to advise on Japanese firms that are pulling out of China or restructuring, he said.

“We can turn a profit if we get many deals” because the joint venture focuses on relatively capital-light investment banking operations, Nakata said. It has no plans for now to expand its headcount from the current level of around 100, he said.

Read More: Citi’s Onshore China Investment Bank Plans Delayed by Data Law

Outlook Dims

The outlook for a China revival is dimming against a backdrop of property market turmoil and weak business confidence. Moody’s Investors Service earlier this month announced it had cut the outlook for China’s credit rating.

Elsewhere, Citigroup Inc.’s push to set up a wholly-owned securities business in China is taking longer than planned because the bank needs more time to comply with the country’s data laws, people familiar with the matter have said. Credit Suisse is trying to find a buyer for its securities business in China, which now consists of investment banking and brokerage operations after the wealth unit closed.

But optimists remain, with Tokyo-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc. having applied to establish a securities house in the mainland.

Meanwhile, Japan’s economy has “fully escaped” deflation, making it likely that the country’s central bank will end its unpopular negative interest rate policy by the spring, Nakata said.

Daiwa is considering offering a 7% or more pay raise for local employees in the year starting April, he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.