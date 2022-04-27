(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Millennium Hotels and Resorts is inviting online avatars to what it claims to be the first-ever hotel in the metaverse online virtual reality world.

The building is located at the heart of Decentraland, a virtual world in which a number of major global brands have already bought “properties.” The hotel -- called M Social Decentraland -- features a giant “M” on each of its four sides, along with glass exteriors and neon pink accents, according to an email from the company. It will open its doors on May 5.

Guests stepping inside can interact with an avatar in the lobby that will help guide them through the building, according to the statement.

“As we look towards the future, we need to look past the traditional model of hospitality and engage our guests through new immersive experiences,” said Kwek Leng Beng, executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

