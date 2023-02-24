(Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Ministry published a 12-point position paper on Friday laying out how it thinks peace can be restored to Ukraine.

The proposal is unlikely to find much favor in Kyiv, Washington or European capitals, largely because it avoids explaining how territory that Russia has seized would be handled.

The document also resembles previous talking points Chinese diplomats have made, whether on the Ukraine issue, or on topics such as Taiwan. Here’s a look at what the proposal calls for:

1. “Respecting the sovereignty of all countries.”

CONTEXT: This is a common talking point used by Chinese diplomats, especially concerning Taiwan, the democratically run island Beijing has pledged to bring under its control. The Foreign Ministry has avoided questions on how Ukraine’s sovereignty can be protected. Kyiv has demanded a complete withdraw of Russian forces from all the territory Moscow has claimed from Ukraine since it invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

2. “Abandoning the Cold War mentality.”

CONTEXT: This is a line the ministry often uses to criticize the US. Beijing accuses the US — and by extension the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — of seeking to preserve their hegemony. China argues that its greater economic sway means it deserves a bigger role on the world stage, one the US has yet to accommodate.

3. “Ceasing hostilities.”

CONTEXT: The call for a cease-fire is anathema to the government in Kyiv while Russia holds Ukrainian land. Such a move would greatly benefit Moscow because it would freeze Russian troops in place in Ukraine.

4. “Resuming peace talks.”

CONTEXT: Beijing has told Moscow that it’s willing to organize any peace talks on Ukraine, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow won’t discuss Ukraine’s demands that it withdraw from occupied lands and pay reparations. Lavrov’s comments in December coincided with Russia raining scores of missiles on Ukrainian cities in one of its heaviest barrages of the war.

5. “Resolving the humanitarian crisis.”

CONTEXT: The war has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. China has said it “stands ready to contribute to overcoming the humanitarian crisis” to Ukraine, but its offer of an extra 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) in such help last year raised eyebrows compared to the billions of dollars provided by other major powers.

6. “Protecting civilians and prisoners of war.”

CONTEXT: Russian forces have been accused by Ukraine, NATO and international agencies of indiscriminately targeting civilians since the invasion began February 2022, while Moscow maintains that it’s hitting military targets with high precision.

7. “Keeping nuclear power plants safe.”

CONTEXT: China has consistently expressed concern over the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, urging all sides to avoid man-made nuclear accidents. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for sporadic shelling in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest atomic plant.

8. “Reducing strategic risks.”

CONTEXT: China has repeatedly said it doesn’t want the situation in Ukraine to escalate. President Xi Jinping also told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November that China opposes the use of nuclear force in Europe, sending a clear message to Putin that such threats are a red line for China.

9. “Facilitating grain exports.”

CONTEXT: Disruption of Ukraine’s grain exports has worsened inflation around the world, though China has largely avoided that problem. A landmark deal to reopen some Ukrainian ports for vital food exports was reached last year, but Ukrainian traders and authorities say that Russia is purposefully slowing the pace of shipments.

10. “Stopping unilateral sanctions.”

CONTEXT: China has long opposed what it says are unilateral sanctions and “long arm jurisdiction,” complaints that are aimed at the US both for the punishments targeting Moscow and for those imposed on Beijing. Still, China recently added Lockheed Martin Corp. and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp. to its list of “unreliable entities” over arms sales to Taiwan.

11. “Keeping industrial and supply chains stable.”

CONTEXT: China has raised the supply chain issue frequently in response to a US-led effort to deprive the Asian nation of advanced chip tech, partly to curb the advances its military can make. Beijing has recently lobbied France, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea in an effort to counter Washington’s strategy.

12. “Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.”

CONTEXT: Rebuilding Ukraine after the war will be a gargantuan task, running over an estimated $1 trillion to fix infrastructure, industry, housing and more damaged in the war. Yet the position paper dedicates two sentences to the topic, saying “China stands ready to provide assistance and play a constructive role in this endeavor.”

