This Is How The Online Brokerage Business Changed Over The Last 20 Years

The online brokerage business burst on the scene alongside the internet bubble of the late 90s, as at-home traders were lured to try their hand at winning big in the stock market. These days, investors are inundated with the message that they shouldn't try stock picking, and that they should engage in passive, low cost strategies instead. So how has the online brokerage business adapted? On this week's episode of the Odd Lots podcast, we speak with longtime industry veteran Chris Larkin, who is now the Senior Vice President of Trading at E*Trade, about what he's seen during his career in the business.

