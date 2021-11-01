(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts

We've spoken before about how, in theory, the Treasury could mint a $1 trillion platinum coin if Congress fails to lift the debt ceiling on time. The law seems very clear on this. But how would the actual minting process work? On this episode we speak with former U.S. Mint Director Philip Diehl, who ran the agency for several years in the late 90s, and who helped draft the legislation which enabled the coin. We're also joined by past guest Rohan Grey, an assistant law professor at Willamette Law School, for a full discussion on the theory and practice of modern coinage.

