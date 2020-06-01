(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has started to gradually relax the nation’s lockdown restrictions, including allowing groups of six from different households to meet outdoors in parks and to have barbecues in gardens. Some sports are now allowed again and shops are starting to reopen this month.

Here is a guide to the latest changes to the rules:

Gatherings

From June 1, up to six people will be allowed to meet outdoors, as long as those from different households respect social distancing rules. People will also be allowed to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces, but they will not be allowed to gather in each other’s homes.

“These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once, or both grandparents at once,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “I know that for many this will be a long-awaited and joyful moment.”

Schools

From Monday, children in nurseries, other early years settings, reception, year 1 and year 6 will return. On June 15, secondary schools will begin to provide some face-to-face contact time for students in year 10 and year 12.

Sports

Doubles tennis is now allowed, along with team sports involving no more than six people and where the 2 meter social distancing rules can be applied. Any shared equipment such as cricket bats or balls should be cleaned thoroughly and hand hygiene measures should be rigorously observed, the government says.

Retail

Outdoor markets and car showrooms will open from Monday. On June 15, the government plans to allow other non-essential retailers to open, provided their shops have been made safe and the spread of the virus remains under control.

“We know that if shops enforce social distancing, as required by our Covid secure guidelines, then the virus is less likely to spread,” Johnson said.

Limits

Official advice is to “try to limit” the number of people you see and to keep to the 2 meter social distancing rule. People who have been told they are clinically extremely vulnerable and have been shielding at home can now go outside with members of their household, or can meet one other person from another household if they live alone, as long as they keep to the distancing advice.

