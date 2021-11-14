This is The Biggest Week in Over a Decade for India IPO Debuts

(Bloomberg) -- Investors looking at newly listed shares in India will be busy this week.

The third week of November concentrates the first day of trade for initial public offerings that together raised about $3.3 billion, the biggest weekly amount for the local market in 11 years. That includes Paytm’s debut on Thursday following its $2.4 billion offering, the country’s biggest on record.

A rallying stock market helped spur multiple technology unicorns to list in India this since January, with proceeds raised in new-share sales at over $12 billion, already a record for a full-year. Companies that listed in the country in 2021 rose by an average of 20% in the first session, Bloomberg data show.

PB Fintech Ltd., the operator of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, kicks off the line up on Monday after raising $761 million. Other debuts today are S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd. ($107 million) and Sigachi Industries Ltd. ($17 million). Then the big one, Paytm, begins trading on Thursday.

