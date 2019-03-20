(Bloomberg) -- A Qatari fund’s bet in one of the world’s most beautiful islands is driving this year’s hottest property stock rally.

Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp., which is building one of the largest Philippine tourism estates, has more than tripled this year, beating all of its global peers with more than $15 million in market value. And more gains may be coming, says Chief Executive Officer Augusto Serafica Jr. Just wait until Qatar’s Sama Global Investment releases the funds to develop Premiere’s 850-hectare property in the western island of Palawan, he says.

Investors are hoping the money will revive the former film-making company, whose stock fell in seven of the past 10 years. Sama is ready to lend Premiere more than $280 million, about 16 times the builder’s capital and 23 times its market value of 647 million pesos ($12.2 million) as of December, as soon as Premiere completes its requirements -- it needs to provide documents including a business plan, said Serafica, declining to give a timeline.

“It’s a game-changing deal,” he said in an interview March 20. “This will get our tourism project off the ground. It will be our crown jewel.”

Sama could be Serafica’s biggest coup since the investment bank that took Premiere public more than two decades ago brought him in in 2010 to “clean up the mess” from a failed gaming partnership with a South Korean investor. After restructuring the company, he sold that venture in 2014.

Palawan is home to the Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is dotted with pristine beaches, limestone rock formations, forests and reefs teeming with marine life. It was voted No. 1 in Conde Nast Traveler’s list of the world best islands in January 2016.

While Premiere’s rally is stellar, the shares have lost almost 30 percent since a high in February. The volatility indicates the stock remains a speculative play, according to Rachelle Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities Inc. It’s one of the many Philippine companies that aren’t covered by analysts, and its debt was three times its equity at the end of the third quarter. Its valuation of almost 60 times earnings is almost three times that of Philippine Stock Exchange Property Index members.

“It’s a huge and attractive project, but because of the absence of details, many investors are cautious,” Cruz said.

Premiere’s Palawan plan includes building five hotels, a golf course and three malls in three years. The developments could generate $248 million in revenue from lot sales and memberships, plus an annual $86 million income from hotels and leasing, Premiere estimates. And talks are ongoing with a global luxury brand to come in as both resort operator and co-developer, with an agreement that could be signed at the end of June, Serafica said.

The executive is also looking at improving Premiere’s debt-to-equity position to attract institutional investors. He plans to sell 15 percent of the company later this year and use the proceeds for a push into mining, infrastructure and renewable energy once the Palawan project gains momentum, he said.

“It’s offending that some think the stock is purely speculative, but once everything pans out this issue of credibility will be put to rest,” Serafica said. “Somebody believed in our concept. Eventually, money will come in and we will deliver. Serendipitous things can happen.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Ian Sayson in Manila at isayson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Cecile Vannucci, Clarissa Batino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.