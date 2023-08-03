Aug 3, 2023
This is what economists are expecting from Friday's national jobs report
BNN Bloomberg,
Canada's economy is one of the most indebted in the world, it can't be resilient: Ed Devlin
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Canada's labour market has demonstrated strength amid a high interest rate environment, but economists say a cool down in the months ahead is inevitable.
Economists tracked on the Bloomberg terminal are forecasting a 25,000 job gains in July and an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent. That is less than the 60,000 jobs that were gained in June.
“The expectation is for July employment to be weaker than June’s numbers – but still running hotter then average,” Jules Boudreau, senior economist at Mackenzie Investments, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
He believes one reason for the labour market strength could be coming from south of the border, as the U.S. economy continues to fire on all cylinders. This, he argued, has boosted activity in Canada’s manufacturing and transposition sector.
However, Boudreau reasoned that the effects from the Bank of Canada’s intense rate hikes will soon creep into the jobs data.
“We believe the rate hikes will eventually bite, and they will have an impact on the labour market -- but it’s just too early to tell by how much,” he added.
Boudreau is calling for a slowdown in Canada's economy.
“We think the labour market will inevitably cool towards the end of this year in the fourth quarter,” he said.
While healthy job gains are expected for July, the unemployment rate will be something to watch closely, James Orlando, director and senior economist at TD Economics, told BNN Bloomberg in an email on Thursday.
“Although a job growth story is good news, the labour market is loosening with the unemployment rate expected to rise to 5.5 per cent,” he said.
For Orlando, this is a matter of the economy slowing enough to allow supply to catch-up to strong demand — and not a harbinger of a recession ahead.
Another economist views the forecasted rise in the unemployment rate as a reflection of faster population growth and not a representation of job losses.
“We’re expecting something in the vicinity of a 25,000 gain in employment (in July). Historically, that would have been enough to hold, or even lower, the unemployment rate -- but faster population growth means that hiring in that range won’t quite keep up with the growth in the number of available workers,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
Shenfeld is forecasting the unemployment rate to bump up one tick to 5.6 per cent.
BMO’s Chief Economist Doug Porter also has his eye on Canada's population.
“The big story is the soaring population growth, which is both pumping up the headline job figures, as well as the labour force, putting upward pressure on the jobless rate,” he told BNN Bloomberg in an email on Thursday.
He argued that it is not impossible for employment to keep gaining even while gross domestic product (GDP) declines as a result of the expanding population growth.
Despite the expected job gains, weaker productivity will create softness in the Canadian economy, Porter explained.
“We still have a mild contraction in the Canadian economy in our forecast for the turn of the year,” he said.
Economists tracked on the Bloomberg terminal are forecasting a 25,000 job gains in July and an unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent. That is less than the 60,000 jobs that were gained in June.
“The expectation is for July employment to be weaker than June’s numbers – but still running hotter then average,” Jules Boudreau, senior economist at Mackenzie Investments, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
He believes one reason for the labour market strength could be coming from south of the border, as the U.S. economy continues to fire on all cylinders. This, he argued, has boosted activity in Canada’s manufacturing and transposition sector.
However, Boudreau reasoned that the effects from the Bank of Canada’s intense rate hikes will soon creep into the jobs data.
“We believe the rate hikes will eventually bite, and they will have an impact on the labour market -- but it’s just too early to tell by how much,” he added.
Boudreau is calling for a slowdown in Canada's economy.
“We think the labour market will inevitably cool towards the end of this year in the fourth quarter,” he said.
While healthy job gains are expected for July, the unemployment rate will be something to watch closely, James Orlando, director and senior economist at TD Economics, told BNN Bloomberg in an email on Thursday.
“Although a job growth story is good news, the labour market is loosening with the unemployment rate expected to rise to 5.5 per cent,” he said.
For Orlando, this is a matter of the economy slowing enough to allow supply to catch-up to strong demand — and not a harbinger of a recession ahead.
Another economist views the forecasted rise in the unemployment rate as a reflection of faster population growth and not a representation of job losses.
“We’re expecting something in the vicinity of a 25,000 gain in employment (in July). Historically, that would have been enough to hold, or even lower, the unemployment rate -- but faster population growth means that hiring in that range won’t quite keep up with the growth in the number of available workers,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, told BNN Bloomberg in an interview on Wednesday.
Shenfeld is forecasting the unemployment rate to bump up one tick to 5.6 per cent.
BMO’s Chief Economist Doug Porter also has his eye on Canada's population.
“The big story is the soaring population growth, which is both pumping up the headline job figures, as well as the labour force, putting upward pressure on the jobless rate,” he told BNN Bloomberg in an email on Thursday.
He argued that it is not impossible for employment to keep gaining even while gross domestic product (GDP) declines as a result of the expanding population growth.
Despite the expected job gains, weaker productivity will create softness in the Canadian economy, Porter explained.
“We still have a mild contraction in the Canadian economy in our forecast for the turn of the year,” he said.