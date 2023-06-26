This is what economists are expecting from Tuesday's inflation report

Economists anticipate inflation cooling in May following an unexpected increase the previous month.

Statistics Canada will release Canada’s consumer price index (CPI) for the month of May Tuesday. Economists tracked by Bloomberg expect to see inflation falling to 3.4 per cent year over year in May.

In April, the CPI rose 4.4 per cent from the previous year, which marked the first increase in the rate of headline inflation since June 2022.

“May’s CPI report, out Tuesday, should look encouraging on the surface, with a big deceleration in headline annual inflation, due in no small part to base effects (prices were up big in May 2022),” Benjamin Reitzes, managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note last week.

“However, the picture on the core metrics is expected to be much less favourable, supporting the case for further BoC [Bank of Canada] tightening.”

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada unexpectedly brought its overnight lending rate to 4.75 per cent, the highest level since 2001.

In a note last week, Leslie Presto, a senior economist and managing director at TD Bank, said the release of inflation data this week will be a key factor for the central bank's policy rate decision in July.

She said core inflation metrics, including CPI trim and CPI median data, “had not eased as much as the Bank [Bank of Canada] had hoped in recent months,” which encouraged the central bank to increase interest rates earlier in June.

Presto said she expects core inflation metrics to decelerate to an average of 3.7 per cent year over year in May.

“If inflation cools far more than we expect, our confidence that the BoC [Bank of Canada] is likely to hike again will be reduced,” she said.

Economists at the Royal Bank of Canada said they predict inflation eased in May but that it would take “substantial downside surprises” in the data to prevent the central bank from raising interest rates in July.

“We look for ‘headline’ price growth to slow—falling to 3.6 per cent annually from 4.4 per cent in April,” the team of RBC economists said.

“Lower energy prices (gasoline and fuel oil prices were down 18 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively, from year-ago levels in May) explain most of that slowdown. And food price inflation is expected to edge lower again after peaking in January.”