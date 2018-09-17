This Is What the End Times Will Be Like

You Can Time the Market, Just Not All the Time (Wall Street Journal)

The Housing Bubble Burst All Over Reality TV (New York Times)

Meet the Shalennials: CEOs Under 40 Making Millions in Texas Oil (Bloomberg)

The Misleading Lessons of History (Flirting With Models)

An Equator Full of Hurricanes Is a Preview of End Times (Wired)

Jobs at bars and coffee shops are thriving in the Trump economy (Quartz); see also Americans Want to Believe Jobs Are the Solution to Poverty. They’re Not. (New York Times)

How much would the iPhone cost if it were made in America? (Vox)

The Urgent Question of Trump and Money Laundering (New York Times)

Grapes & Wines (Wine Folly)

The Man Who Raised a Fist, 50 Years Later (the Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview with David Nadig, managing director of ETF.com. Previously, he was director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systems. Nadig helped design some of the first ETFs at BGI, and as co-founder of Cerulli Associates, he conducted some of the earliest research on fee-only financial advisers and the rise of indexing.

These Are the Biggest Corporate Giants Over the Last Decade

Source: How Much

