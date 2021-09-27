(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Odd Lots on Spotify Listen to Odd Lots on Apple Podcasts



The pandemic has obviously sent shockwaves throughout the supply chain. And, despite hopes of normalization, things might even be getting worse. The number of ships, for example, waiting to unload at the Port of Los Angeles has continued to grow. And it seems like every day another company talks about various shortages. So what does it mean for our commercial rail system? On this episode, we speak with Ian Jefferies, the President and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, to discuss the state of rail, how the industry has adapted, and the work it will take to get things back to normal. This conversation was recorded before the fatal train derailment in Montana on Saturday.

