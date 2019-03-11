This Is What To Watch Next With Chinese Trade Negotiations

China is front and center in the news again, thanks to the trade negotiations, as well as the National People's Congress, during which the government said it would target GDP growth between 6 and 6.5 percent. On this week's Odd Lots podcast, we spoke with Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations about both of these topics, and how they played alongside each other. Brad talked to us, among other things, about what has surprised him about the negotiations so far, as well as how much China can stimulate its own economy.

