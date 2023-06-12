(Bloomberg) -- After spending more than a decade building up UBS Group AG’s offerings to the world’s rich from the firm’s London office, James Whittaker took the helm of Deutsche Bank’s UK wealth unit early last year with a target of tripling it by 2025.

For Whittaker and his team, that goal is already in sight.

“We’ve doubled it, both in terms of revenue and assets under management,” Whittaker, 41, chief executive officer of DB UK Bank, said in a recent interview at his City of London office, declining to disclose specific figures. “We are very much in execution phase.”

Read More: Deutsche Bank Names Ex-UBS Banker as UK Wealth Unit CEO

Germany’s biggest lender is expanding its wealth-management services globally as part of its ambitions to become the euro area’s largest private bank. A key element of the plan is to tap into existing relationships with business owners who’ve been using investment-banking products and win them over as wealth clients.

To that end, the unit has been on a hiring binge, adding more than three dozen senior private bankers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2021. They’ve come from rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Mike O’Brien joined in London from Credit Suisse Group AG in early 2022 to focus on UK technology entrepreneurs, while Anum Shahab arrived later that year from Barclays Plc as a senior private banker. Antonio Risorto also joined from Barclays in February as UK head of wealth planning — a move Whittaker described as the final piece of his hiring plan.

Deutsche Bank last week named Marco Pagliara, international private banking chief for EMEA, as the new head for emerging markets including Asia Pacific following the surprise exit of Jin-Yee Young. She is poised to take a senior wealth role at UBS.

“We’ve got the capacity we need,” Whittaker said on hitting growth targets. “That said, we are always looking for people who we think can be additive to the platform. We will always be selective.”

Global banks are vying for a greater share of the wealth created in recent years, helping to drive fierce competition for the world’s biggest fortunes. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has built up a global unit for its richest clients in the past few years, while Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc. last year both opened new private-banking offices in Europe.

Whittaker said his richest clients were especially interested in private investments and that Deutsche Bank’s planned acquisition of UK stockbroker Numis Corp. may boost their opportunities in that area.

“In the ultra-wealth space and major family-office space, they want to see private deal flow,” Whittaker said. “Numis has got a very strong placement business, which I think will be interesting.”

Read more: BlackRock Sees World’s Mega-Rich Seizing on Market’s Wild Swings

A British native, Whittaker moved to UBS almost two decades ago after working at Coutts and rose to become the Swiss bank’s UK head for ultra-high-net worth coverage. He left in 2020 for a similar role at Deutsche Bank, where he later succeeded Michael Morley, a former Coutts CEO, as head of the German firm’s UK wealth unit.

Revenue at Deutsche Bank’s global private-banking unit rose 3% in the first quarter to €888 million ($955 million) from a year earlier, while assets under management dipped 4.7% to €287.7 billion.

Beyond simply hitting financial targets, Whittaker said he’s also focused on poaching more big fortunes from rivals.

“We’ve really grabbed market share,” he said. This expansion is “about us building a team and a business that is going to achieve something in the UK wealth-management landscape.”

--With assistance from Steven Arons.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.