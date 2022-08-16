(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Prognosis (Spotify) Subscribe to Prognosis (Apple Podcasts)

Think back to the last thing you ate. What kind of decision-making process went into that meal or snack? And why did you choose that specific food?

If you’re like many people, there’s a good chance that your weight and calorie considerations played a big role, steering you toward, say, a salad for lunch instead of a grilled cheese. Even if grilled cheese is exactly what you were craving that day.

Intuitive eating says it shouldn’t be that way. The Internet-famous movement is all about healing people’s relationships with food, which it says has been screwed up by diets, and helping them trust their bodies instead.

“Intuitive eating gives you the freedom to choose whatever is going to satisfy you,” said Elyse Resch, one of two dieticians who invented intuitive eating in the 1990s. “It also takes into consideration how does your body feel based on your choice of eating?”

That means, yes, eating that grilled cheese for lunch if it’s what you want. In fact, intuitive eating argues that restrictions on food actually lead to us overeating, because we always want what we can’t have. The movement’s solution? Take away those food rules. Ditch diets for good.

It’s tempting to take away from this that intuitive eating means having whatever you want all the time. But Resch and others insist that’s not exactly the case. When foods that were once forbidden or “bad” are no longer so, people get used to them, they say. Eventually you’re not eating only grilled cheese, or only salad, but a mix of lots of different kinds of foods.

So what does this approach mean for your health, let alone your weight? Intuitive eating says weight isn’t the same thing as health. Unlike dieting, it’s not trying to change your body. Your weight could stay the same with intuitive eating. It could go down. Or it could go up.

Research shows it’s not clear that intuitive eating leads to better physical health, but it can help improve people’s relationships with food and their bodies, said Giada Benasi, a researcher at Columbia University who has studied the subject.

Then there’s the question of whether intuitive eating, an incredibly idealistic approach to a highly fraught subject, works in the real world. Can you really tune out all the pressures and messages of the world and listen to your body instead? Is it… possible?

The final episode of our new podcast series “Losing It” explores that question as part of a journey, all about learning how to eat intuitively, and tries to put these ideas into practice—something that turns out to be surprisingly tricky.

