By mimicking strategies common among some quantitative hedge-fund firms, the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has surged 21% so far this year—beating the S&P 500 Index by about 30 percentage points. Andrew Beer, one of the managers of the active exchange traded fund, joined the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast to explain the secrets of its success amid a brutal year for both stocks and bonds.

