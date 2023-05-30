This Robot Wants to Make Your Lunch: Big Take Podcast

Automation has crept into the way all kinds of products are manufactured, but machines have also been making inroads into a different type of industry: food services. Beyond touch screens and self checkouts taking over jobs once done by humans, restaurants and fast food chains are experimenting with robots to make your pizza and assemble your salad.

Bloomberg Businessweek contributor Elizabeth Dunn joins this episode to talk about her reporting on Sweetgreen, a salad chain that’s taking its first leap into a largely automated experience in a Chicago-area location. And restaurant reporter Daniela Sirtori-Cortina looks at the public-facing side of restaurant automation.

