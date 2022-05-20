(Bloomberg) -- Germany slashed the cost of using trains, trams and buses to 9 euros ($9.56) a month to encourage people to ditch their cars and save energy amid Europe’s standoff with Russia.

The passes will be available for three months beginning in June, accord to legislation passed by Germany’s upper house of parliament on Friday. The discount amounts to more 90% off the regular rate for Berlin’s public transport network.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas, is under intense pressure to cut energy use. A rumbling dispute over energy payments has highlighted the country’s reliance on Russian imports and German officials have recently stepped up calls to save energy as a way for consumers to hit back against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s transport passes will be valid for local and regional transport systems, including buses and trains. Katharina Droege, co-leader of the Green Party parliamentary caucus, said the 9-euro ticket will especially help people on low incomes.

“This eases the burden not just for those who already travel a lot with local public transport,” Droege said in an emailed statement. “It is also an invitation for those who want to try out the bus and train for work, vacation or visiting friends.”

