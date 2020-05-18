10h ago
This Time is Different, Powell Warning, Immigrant Jobs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- Harvard’s Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff -- experts on the history of government defaults, recessions, bank runs, currency sell-offs, and inflationary spikes -- say this time really is different
- The U.S. economy will recover from the coronavirus, but the process could stretch until the end of 2021 and depend on a vaccine, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said
- He’s expected to step gently onto Congress’s turf in testimony this week with a message to spend more
- The pandemic is reshaping the job market for millions of immigrants in the U.S.
- Canada’s federal government remains in a strong position to contend with the economic impact of the coronavirus and accompanying lockdowns, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The German economy should start its recovery in the course of the second quarter as restrictions are gradually lifted, the Bundesbank predicts
- The Bank of England is more urgently examining unconventional monetary policy measures, its chief economist said. Economists expect an increase in asset purchases at policy makers’ next meeting
- Japan has sunk into recession, and it’s only likely to deepen further as the full force of the virus hits globally
- Finally, here’s our preview of what to watch this week
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.