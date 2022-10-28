(Bloomberg) -- The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was "not a random act,” San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said.

“This was intentional, and it’s wrong,” he said at a press conference Friday evening, appearing to choke up with emotion. "Everyone should be disgusted by what happened this morning."

He revealed more details about the attack that landed Pelosi in the hospital with a fractured skull, and that has put lawmakers on edge.

After receiving a 911 call from Paul Pelosi, Scott said officers from the SFPD arrived at his house early Friday morning and knocked on the door. The door was opened by “someone inside,” and from the threshold officers saw suspect David DePape and Pelosi locked in a struggle over a single hammer, Scott said. The officers commanded both men to drop the hammer, at which point the suspect "took the hammer and violently attacked Pelosi.” He was hit at least one time, Scott said. Officers then tackled DePape, disarmed him, and called for backup and medical assistance.

The SFPD is acting as the lead on this case, which is also being investigated by the Capitol Hill Police and the FBI.

Scott credited emergency dispatcher Heather Grives for "reading between the lines” of Pelosi’s 911 call. Grives coded the call with a higher priority than a normal wellness check, he said. "She had to interpret that the situation was different than what she was being told.” Scott called her actions “life-saving."

Pelosi successfully underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull and “serious injuries” to his right arm and hands, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement Friday evening. The speaker arrived at Zuckerberg SFG General Hospital on Friday afternoon, after traveling from Washington.

The suspect, who forced entry through a rear door, was also injured and currently hospitalized, Scott said, declining to provide details. He confirmed that DePape will be charged with multiple felonies.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Twitter on Friday afternoon that while the incident remains under investigation, her team believes they've already collected enough evidence to charge the suspect with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and elder abuse. Paul Pelosi is 82 years old.

"No one should be the target of this kind of violence, let alone our leaders and their families in their own homes," Jenkins wrote.

