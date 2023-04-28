(Bloomberg) -- Mom-and-pop investors aren’t done with Chinese stocks even as the professionals start selling.

Exchange-traded funds tracking the country’s equities attracted $6.5 billion in the week that ended April 26, according to a Citigroup Inc. note citing EPFR Global data. That’s equivalent to almost 10% of all of last year’s China stock ETF inflows. The products, favored by retail investors as a cheaper way to bet on the market, attracted cash even as the MSCI China Index lost more than 4% in the period.

While geopolitical jitters and doubts over the economy’s growth trajectory triggered profit-taking in April, the inflows suggest one group of investors is buying the dip. Pros, on the other hand, have a negative bias toward Chinese markets, analysts told me this week. They’re looking for more months of data to gauge whether growth and earnings can continue to rise after the post-Covid reopening distortions.

Here’s my roundup of the week’s key developments for China markets:

Top brand

BYD Co. has dethroned Volkswagen AG as the country’s best-selling carmaker, the first time a Chinese brand is on top since at least 2008. Foreign rivals are losing market share as home-grown companies launch increasingly sophisticated and affordable electric models. BYD reported a 411% surge in quarterly profit.

IPO flop

Hong Kong’s biggest stock debut of the year stumbled amid tepid market sentiment. Shares of Chinese liquor company ZJLD Group Inc. fell almost 18% on its first day, a sign that investors in the Asian financial hub may not be ready to absorb a big-name initial public offering quite yet.

Evergrande

China Evergrande Group has yet to win enough support for its restructuring plan. The developer has given debtholders another three weeks to back the overhaul, and receive compensation for doing so. Creditors holding more than 30% of a class of debt, including margin loans and repurchase obligations, have agreed.

European diplomacy

China’s envoy in Paris publicly questioned the independence of ex-Soviet states on French television. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia reacted with fury and Beijing distanced itself from the incident, saying ambassador Lu Shaye was just sharing his own personal views. Days later, President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time since Russia’s invasion.

Hawkish Germany

Germany is in talks to limit the export of chemicals to China that are used to manufacture semiconductors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Such a step would curb sales into China from companies like Merck KGaA and BASF SE.

Bain raid

Bain & Company said Chinese authorities questioned employees at its Shanghai office. Police took away computers and phones but did not detain any of the consultancy’s team members, the Financial Times reported.

Not leaving

Most travelers have no set plans to go abroad this year, a survey showed. They say fear for safety outside their home country is the biggest deterrent. China was the largest source of outbound tourists before the pandemic, contributing more than $250 billion to the world economy.

... and three things to watch for next week

It’s quiet on the earnings front given a holiday in the mainland and Hong Kong. One to watch is Yum China Holdings Inc., which releases results May 3. Of interest is whether the restaurant-chain operator is optimistic about demand for eating out.

We’ll have to wait before getting the market’s reaction to a readout from China’s Politburo. Investors in Hong Kong will be first to react on Tuesday, while those onshore will have to wait until trading reopens on Thursday.

Chinese investors are reducing their leverage on domestic stock exchanges, in the latest sign of sentiment cooling in the world’s second-largest equity market.

