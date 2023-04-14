(Bloomberg) -- China’s equity and bond investors are keeping their fingers crossed that Beijing maintains its efforts to bolster the economy.

Government policies aimed at boosting growth have had some success, as can be seen in rising credit demand from households and exports that blew past estimates. At the same time, markets remain nervy because consumers still aren’t spending enough to push this year’s growth up to the targeted 5%. There’s also the argument that subdued inflation and a stable currency give Beijing plenty of room to unleash more stimulus.

Expectations for further support are pushing down market rates, with China’s 10-year bond yields falling to the lowest since November this week.

Authorities are encouraging greater risk-taking by making it cheaper for securities brokers to dole out new loans and facilitating initial public offerings. Liquidity has been so loose in the banking system that speculators have been raking in profits from buying sovereign debt with borrowed cash.

Leverage has also increased in equities — the outstanding value of margin debt on the stock exchange is the highest in almost a year. Rising equity turnover suggests growing retail investor participation.

The debate over whether China will take more muscular stimulus should intensify next week when March figures for industrial production and retail sales and first-quarter GDP are all due. There’s also the central bank’s monthly loan operation, though economists aren’t expecting an interest-rate cut. One potential reason for that may be wariness over the surge in inflation and financial risk in developed nations.

Here’s my roundup of the week’s key developments for China markets:

Room for stimulus

China’s consumer inflation slowed even further in March, while producer prices slid by 2.5% from a year earlier, the steepest drop since mid-2020. The figures indicate domestic demand remains weak and households are cautious — saving at a faster pace in the first quarter relative to last year.

China’s Weak Inflation Fuels Calls for More Policy Stimulus

China’s Household Savings Climb Despite End of Covid Zero: Chart

Credit demand

Countering that view was a pickup in loan growth. An indicator of new mortgages rose to the highest level since January 2022, while new corporate mid- and long-term loans jumped. The key question is whether credit growth for households and companies will translate into an increase in investment and economic activity.

China Credit Growth Beats Expectations Amid Investment Push

Export surprise

The global economy may not be in such a bad shape after all. Chinese shipments into Southeast Asia and Europe helped its exports surge almost 15% in March in dollar terms. Economists had forecast a drop of more than 7%, marking the biggest divergence from expectations since at least 2018.

China Exports Unexpectedly Rise in Positive Sign for Economy

Luxury spending

Some Chinese consumers are spending big. French Luxury group LVMH said sales at its fashion and leather goods unit jumped 18% in the first quarter, driven by double-digit growth in China. Executives at the company said they’re “extremely optimistic” about sales in the Asian nation next year.

LVMH Rises to Record as Chinese Consumers Drive Sales Surge

Big divestments

Long-time China investors are pulling back. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Company Ltd., while Prosus NV took a step toward selling some of its Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares. Meanwhile, Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. plans to cut most of its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the Financial Times reported.

Tencent Shares Slump as Prosus Seen to Step Up Selling

SoftBank Moves to Slash Alibaba Stake, Fueling $13 Billion Slump

Buffett Praises BYD and TSMC After Selling Shares of Both Firms

Seeking alternatives

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on a visit to China this week, called on BRICS nations to come up with an alternative to replace the dollar in foreign trade. Separately, the foreign ministers of China and Russia talked about the possibility of free trade between the two countries. Sinopec bought into a liquefied natural gas project in Qatar — the first time China has directly backed an LNG plant in the Middle-Eastern country.

Lula Backs BRICS Currency to Replace Dollar in Foreign Trade

China, Russia Seek to Study Free Trade as Foreign Ministers Meet

China Invests in Qatar LNG Plant in Energy Security Push

... and three things to watch for next week

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. — the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles — releases quarterly results April 20. Shanghai’s auto show kicks off next week.

The PBOC is expected to offer additional liquidity to banks via medium-term loans in April as some 150 billion yuan ($21.9 billion) of the instruments mature.

Liquidity in Hong Kong’s interbank market is being squeezed. That’s because the short Hong Kong dollar trade is getting more profitable as Hibor falls, while comparable dollar rates rise. The city’s currency has been repeatedly pushed to the weak end of its trading band, prompting its de facto central bank to buy local dollars.

For a deeper dive into where China stands now — and where it’s going next — sign up to the Next China newsletter.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.