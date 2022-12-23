This Week in Crypto: Bankman-Fried In Court (Podcast)

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

It’s been another wild week in crypto, especially for Sam Bankman-Fried. The co-founder of FTX was released on a $250 million bail package after making his first US court appearance to face fraud charges over the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The FTX bankruptcy and its aftermath continue to impact the wider digital asset industry, including Binance — by far the largest crypto exchange in the world by volume — and its affiliate, Binance US.

Bloomberg editor Beth Williams joins the episode to consider the week’s events and ponder what’s next.

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

