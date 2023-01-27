(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

One of the main questions we’ve been asking lately is what’s new with Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume.

As we reported this week, Binance acknowledged that it had been mistakenly mixing the collateral it holds for some of its tokens in the same digital wallet as other types of funds.

This kind of operational issue is a challenge for these exchanges, especially now, at a point when both regulators and customers are paying super close attention to how this industry is managing its transparency.

Meanwhile, layoffs continue across the crypto industry, with numerous companies shedding workers. The belt-tightening has also been impacting the tech and finance industries. Bloomberg senior editor Anna Irrera and Bloomberg reporter Justina Lee join to discuss.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

This podcast is produced by the Bloomberg Crypto Podcast team: Supervising producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Janet Babin, Producers: Sharon Beriro and Muhammad Farouk, Associate Producers: Mo Andam and Ty Butler. Sound Design/Engineer: Desta Wondirad.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.