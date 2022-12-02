(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest firm to crumble after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX empire. Meanwhile, crypto hedge funds seem to be losing faith in centralized exchanges. In this episode, our crypto editors review which other companies remain vulnerable, and search for any bright spots emerging in the digital-asset ecosystem.

Hosted by senior crypto editor Philip Lagerkranser, with Bloomberg senior crypto editor Anna Irrera and crypto reporter Tanzeel Akhtar.

