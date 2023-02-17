This Week in Crypto: Crackdown on Stablecoins; SEC Floats Tighter Rules (Podcast)

After years of inaction, regulators appear to be coming for crypto. State regulators in New York this week took aim at stablecoin issuer Paxos and its relationship with crypto-exchange Binance. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also pushing ahead with a plan that would make it harder for investment firms to work with cryptocurrency companies.

Bloomberg reporters Allyson Versprille and Emily Nicolle join this episode with the latest.

