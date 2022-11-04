Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been another pretty unpredictable week in crypto. Now that Elon Musk is at the helm of Twitter, what do his plans for the social media company mean for digital assets? Why is Apple tightening its rules on crypto transactions? Could Zimbabwe be the next nation to embrace a national digital currency?

Bloomberg crypto editor Dave Liedtka and deputy editor Beth Williams join this episode for a look at the top stories of the week in the cryptoverse.

