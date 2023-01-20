(Bloomberg) -- Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Is crypto back? That’s one question Bloomberg editors and reporters discuss in another This Week in Crypto episode. Already, the year is packed with digital asset action. Bitcoin is up nearly 30% so far in 2023. Lots of smaller tokens have climbed even more than that. Suddenly, crypto enthusiasts are uttering words like FOMO — Fear of Missing Out — again. Then there are some crypto comebacks happening. Or, at least, attempted comebacks. The guys behind 3AC, Three Arrows Capital, the cryptocurrency hedge fund credited in some circles with launching the crypto winter, are seeking funding for a new startup. Crypto Twitter has not been kind.

And also, Heather Morgan, an accused cryptocurrency thief charged along with her husband in the world’s biggest crypto heist, has landed a new tech job! Bloomberg senior crypto editor Anna Irrera and Bloomberg reporter Vildana Hajric join this episode to review and discuss this and all the week’s top digital asset news.

