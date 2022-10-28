This Week in Crypto: One Story to Rule Them All; ‘Wen Uptober?’

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- This week in crypto, we are settling in to new norms: like Bitcoin now being range-bound, trading steadily between $19k-$20k. And we are still waiting to see if the so-called ‘Uptober’ will shake out.

But, hey, trading is still happening, and the SEC’s uptick in regulation efforts are being viewed as a boon to investors. According to the latest MLIV Pulse survey, would-be crypto investors are cautiously optimistic about having more guardrails on the way.

Also, Apple updated its language regarding crypto transactions on every app in its store. And finally, we have a big story. Actually one story to rule them all. That’s The Crypto Story by Bloomberg Columnist Matt Levine.

To break down the latest, crypto senior editor Philip Lagerkranser is joined by Bloomberg crypto senior editor Anna Irrera and Bloomberg reporter Tanzeel Akhtar.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.