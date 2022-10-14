Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been (another) busy week for digital assets. And now that we’re well into October, we have a better idea of whether the month will deliver a boost to crypto value as it has in years past.

Guest-host and senior crypto editor Anna Irrera reviews some regulatory actions that took place this week and considers what smoke signals it may be sending to investors and to companies. Plus, a look at how China’s crypto ban has played out - spoiler alert: it’s not unfolding like many expected it would.

Joining Anna for this episode is Bloomberg senior crypto editor Philip Lagerkranser and Bloomberg Crypto blogger Emily Nicolle, who wrote about DeFi’s current doldrums in this week’s Crypto Newsletter.

