This Winter Was the Warmest on Record for US Lower 48, AccuWeather Says

(Bloomberg) -- The contiguous US just experienced its warmest winter on record, a development fueled by climate change and El Niño, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc.

Three states — Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin — all posted records for meteorological winter, which runs from Dec. 1 to February 29, the company said. El Niño, a warming of the equatorial Pacific Ocean, led to a drier and milder season for the northeast Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes.

In addition, the overall effects of global warming helped propel the US to its warmest winter season since 1893.

The impact of the climate shift “was likely amplified this winter as a result of the additional warmth imparted in the atmosphere by the El Niño,” Jon Porter, AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist, said in a statement.

