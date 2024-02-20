(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo LLC is weighing a sale of J.D. Power and is working with a financial adviser to gauge interest in the consumer intelligence provider, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The technology-focused buyout firm is seeking for J.D. Power to be valued in a deal at about $8 billion including debt, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are still at an early stage and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for J.D. Power referred inquiries to Thoma Bravo, which declined to comment.

Established in 1968, J.D. Power uses data and analytics to produce rankings and reviews across industries including automotive, financial services and health care. The company describes itself as a “pioneer” in the use of big data, artificial intelligence and algorithmic modeling to understand consumer behavior.

Chicago-based Thoma Bravo acquired J.D. Power in 2019 for undisclosed terms. According to a statement that year, it merged the company with data and software provider Autodata Solutions, with the combined firm based in Troy, Michigan.

