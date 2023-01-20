Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal to acquire Canada’s Magnet Forensics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm could announce a deal as soon as Friday valuing the application-software firm at $1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion), said one of the people, asking to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, the people added.

Magnet Forensics fell 4.9 per cent to close at $38.35 in Toronto on Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $1.6 billion.

A representative for Thoma Bravo declined to comment, while representatives for Magnet Forensics didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company provides software to the military, law enforcement, businesses and others for conducting investigations, from workplace matters to criminal cases and cybersecurity threats, according to its website.

Thoma Bravo is one of private equity’s savviest and busiest investors in the software space.