Thomas Asks Rare Question in Argument on Bias in Jury Selection

(Bloomberg) -- Justice Clarence Thomas asked his first question at a Supreme Court argument in years in an argument over racial discrimination in jury selection.

Thomas posed his question in the final minutes of a one-hour argument over Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi murder defendant who says the prosecutor in his case has repeated tried to keep black people off the jury. Thomas asked about the race of prospective jurors eliminated by Flowers’ lawyer.

