(Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cook Group Plc cut its profit forecast for the second time in two months and replaced its chief financial officer after an unusually hot summer forced the tour operator to slash prices to entice Europeans to travel south.

Underlying operating profit will amount to about 280 million pounds ($366 million) in the year ended Sept. 30, the company said in a statement, saying the prolonged period of hot weather kept people away from the tour operator’s hotels across the Mediterranean. Eight weeks ago, the group had already pared expectations for the same reason.

Finance chief Bill Scott will step down, as the company brings in Sten Daugaard, a former Lego executive, on an interim basis. Daugaard will join on Oct. 1 and take over as finance chief on Dec. 1.

The company also said:

Summer bookings are up 12 percent with 90 percent of program sold

Average selling prices for summer are down 5 percent as the group’s airlines sold more short-haul tickets

Winter bookings are 2 percent down, while average selling prices are up 1 percent after 43 percent of the program has been sold

Impact of hot summer is continuing to be felt into winter trading

To contact the reporter on this story: Richard Weiss in Frankfurt at rweiss5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Christopher Jasper

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.