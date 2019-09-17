(Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cook Group Plc has filed for Chapter 15 court protection in the U.S. as part of a broader debt restructuring for the U.K. travel agent.

The company’s Chapter 15 petition was filed in the Southern District of New York, court papers dated Sept. 16 show. Law firm Latham & Watkins is representing the company, according to the documents.

Chapter 15 of U.S. bankruptcy law shields foreign companies from lawsuits by U.S. creditors while they reorganize in another country. The filing may also trigger the payout of default insurance on Thomas Cook debt.

Read more: Thomas Cook Rescue Under Challenge From Hedge-Funds Plan

The travel agent’s creditors are set to vote on Sept. 27 on a proposed schemes of arrangement, a U.K. court procedure that will allow Chinese investor Fosun Tourism Group to lead a planned rescue of the company.

The case is Thomas Cook Group Plc, 19-12984, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

To contact the reporters on this story: Irene García Pérez in London at igarciaperez@bloomberg.net;Katie Linsell in London at klinsell@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vivianne Rodrigues at vrodrigues3@bloomberg.net, Luca Casiraghi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.