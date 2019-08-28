(Bloomberg) -- China’s Fosun Group will invest 450 million pounds ($552 million) to acquire at least 75% of Thomas Cook Group Plc in a deal aimed at reviving the struggling British tour operator.

The transaction, that would include 25% of the airline, is slated for completion in early October subject to anti-trust approvals, according to a statement Wednesday.

