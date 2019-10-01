(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s accounting watchdog opened an investigation into Ernst & Young’s audit of Thomas Cook Group Plc’s financial statements in the wake of the collapse of the 178-year-old tour operator.

The Financial Reporting Council began the probe amid a growing political outcry over the failure last month, which cost thousands of jobs and left tourists stranded across Europe. The Big Four accounting firms have come under intense scrutiny in the U.K. following the collapse of outsourcing contractor Carillion PLC and other companies.

The FRC is focusing on EY’s audit of Thomas Cook’s 2018 statements but said in a statement Tuesday that it will “keep under close review the scope of this investigation and the question of whether to open any other investigation in relation to Thomas Cook,” in cooperation with other regulators.

The tour operator stopped operations immediately a week ago, stranding 150,000 customers overseas, as a 900 million pound ($1.1 billion) rescue plan foundered when the U.K. government refused to provide additional financing. U.K. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has asked the state Insolvency Service to investigate the responsibility of the company’s directors and whether any action they took may have “caused detriment” to lenders or pensions.

The Civil Aviation authority said Tuesday that 115,237 people left stranded by the collapse had been flown back to the U.K. on 530 flights in the first week of a rescue operation dubbed Operation Matterhorn. The government is in the process of refunding 360,000 people for future bookings.

